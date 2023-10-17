Millie Bobby Brown can't wait to bid farewell to 'Stranger Things'

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, shared that she is ready to say goodbye to the show, which will end with its upcoming fifth season.

Speaking with sources, the actress insinuated that she wouldn't be mourning the fifth and final season of Stranger Things that is set to air once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends, as per reports.

"When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here'," Millie shared in an interview published on Monday.



Millie Bobby Brown Discusses Her Time on Stranger Things

The Enola Holmes actress added that Stranger Things blocked her from doing what she wants to do in her acting career.

"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about," she divulged.

"So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye'."

Millie went on to share that she will keep in touch with her co-stars on the series.

"When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people," she shared, noting that "no one is dying."

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie reflected on her fame after playing Eleven on Stranger Things.

She slammed trolls who criticised her for talking loudly during interviews with fellow Stranger Things cast members, including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

"We're kids - we talk over each other. I was just penalized for overtaking and oversharing and being too loud," she said.

She recalled how people accused her of "trying to steal the thunder" of her castmates and adults would call her "an idiot", "stupid" and "a brat".



"It's hard to hear that at 13. You're like, 'I don't want to ever talk again. I don't want to be the loud person'," she said.

"In interviews I couldn't help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn't my turn."