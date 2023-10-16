Shah Rukh Khan playfully passes the love story baton to younger actors at ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ 25th-anniversary screening

As the iconic Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai directed by Karan Johar completes 25 years of its release today, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Karan, along with lead actors of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, graced the event. Shah Rukh reflecting on the significance of the film, expressed its importance in their lives.

He shared, “This film holds a very important place in our lives and in our hearts. You people understand this to some extent but you cannot understand it fully because there is something that happens.”

He further light-heartedly mentioned that he might leave love stories for the younger generation, stating, “Ab pata nahi love story karu ya nahi karu, ab Jawan bachcho ko karne do (now I don't know if I should still do a love story, let's leave them for younger actors).”

The audience reacted enthusiastically to Shah Rukh's playful remark. A video capturing this moment was shared on Instagram and fans showered it with laughter and heart emojis, appreciating the actor's wit and humour.

In response to Shah Rukh's statement, a fan playfully remarked, “Youngsters are not able to do it, you only can do it!” Others praised the everlasting charm of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who was missing from the screening but is an integral part of the film.

At the same time, Karan shared a picture of him donning a black sweatshirt with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ printed on it. He captioned the Instagram post, “Tomorrow my journey in films completes 25 years … can’t believe it’s been that long! #diltobachahaiji #careeranniversary #25yearsofkkhh.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a romantic comedy Hindi-language film, which was released on October 16, 1998. Directed and written by Karan, it featured the beloved on-screen pair Shah Rukh and Kajol in their fourth collaboration. Rani played a supporting role, and Salman Khan made an extended special appearance. The movie achieved remarkable success both in India and internationally, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of that year.