Kartik Aaryan likely to grace Koffee With Karan couch again, discuss alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Reports

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is rumoured to make a return appearance on the highly popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, for its eighth season. Filmmaker Karan Johar, the host and creator of the show, recently confirmed the premiere of the new season on October 26, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

According to reports, Kartik is anticipated to be one of the celebrity guests on the show and may discuss the much-talked-about fallout that happened during the filming of Dostana 2. A source shared, “There’s still no clarity as to who Kartik will come with but he’s likely to be seen on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences and the episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan concludes 'Chandu Champion' shoot; enjoys ice bath in Kashmir for the first time

Kartik first appeared on the show during its sixth season in 2018, alongside his co-star Kriti Sanon from the movie Luka Chuppi. Although he wasn’t part of the following season, his name was frequently mentioned, and the actor reacted to it.

The news of a possible reconciliation between Kartik and Karan gained traction when they reunited at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. Their dynamic became a topic of discussion after Kartik was replaced in Dostana 2, a Dharma Productions project.

Also read: Karan Johar: Audience never stopped loving Bollywood

Kartik was initially cast as the lead in Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. However, in 2021, he was dropped from the project. The official statement by Dharma Productions mentioned, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

