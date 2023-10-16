We are today celebrating not just a film but an emotion: KJo on 25 years of KKHH

As his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Karan Johar said it’s not just a film that is being celebrated but an emotion.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage of the film, which features iconic scenes and songs from the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Salman Khan in a special role. Alongside the video, he wrote, “25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an emotion for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…”

Karan then thanked all his fans for making his journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with warmth. “Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar and dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES,” he said/

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998. The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half follow three friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend.

