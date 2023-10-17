Hrithik Roshan flaunts washboard abs, undergoes impressive body transformation within five weeks

Hrithik Roshan, who is often touted as the Greek God of Bollywood, earlier today proved why he deserves this title more than anyone else. The actor, who is prepping for his next release Fighter with Deepika Padukone, has undergone an impressive body transformation within just five weeks and his fans cannot keep calm.

The actor shared a bunch of before-after clicks and talked about his fitness journey. He posted a picture from a vacation he took in August and compared it to one of his most recent clicks and revealed that he was under a strict training regimen.

Hrithik Roshan GirlFriend Saba Azad Supporting For His Transformation

He was eating right, sleeping on time and doing everything within his capacity to achieve his body goals. And during this journey, his girlfriend, Saba Azad, whom he cutely called Sa, was supportive of him.

Hrithik Showing His Abs On His Instagram Post

His post reads, “5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance.

In the same post, Hrithik also talked about the hardships that came his way during this process. He said, “Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM’s and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9 pm. Easiest part - having a partner who is like-minded in thoughts and actions. Thank you Sa."

"Best part - having a mentor like Mr Kris Gethin who one can follow blind. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise. Person I couldn’t do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side," he added. The actor also thanked his coach, Swapneel Hazare, who has been long associated with Hrithik and is often credited for his disciplined workout routine.