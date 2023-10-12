Saba Azad charms the audience at Lakme Fashion Week as she dances her way down the runway

The much-anticipated Lakme Fashion Week kicked off this year with a bang at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on October 10. Among the many esteemed personalities gracing the ramp were actor-musician Saba Azad, along with Karisma Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. Saba, part of the renowned pop band Madboy / Mink alongside Imaad Shah, showcased her distinctive style and danced her way down the runway.

Saba known for her eclectic dance moves and dating Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, left a lasting impression as she sashayed in a dazzling three-piece ensemble during the event. Many glimpses of the performance were shared on social media platforms by fans and paparazzi pages.

The online community celebrated her confident and vibrant stage presence at Lakme Fashion Week. Commenting on her dance skills, an Instagram user humorously remarked, “She got some dance moves like her boyfriend,” while another agreed, adding, “She has learned some steps from Hrithik.”

Saba and Hrithik have been a couple for over a year now. Before this relationship, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, and despite their divorce, they maintain a close friendship while co-parenting their children, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

On the work front, Saba was last seen in the Amazon mini-series Who’s Your Gynac?