Things to look forward to at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

The autumn fashion calendar is on in full swing and the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI kicked off with the opening show - Lakme Glitterati X Raw Mango in New Delhi on Tuesday. The show was the launch of Lakme's all new Glitterati Collection and the return of Sanjay Garg’s Raw Mango on the runway. Here are some of the key highlights from the season to give you an idea of what's on show at the event.

Lakme Glitterati

Inspired by the brand’s new collection, the theme, Glitterati, is equal parts reminder and invitation to let a touch of sparkle do the talking this Winter-Festive season.

In a first, the ongoing edition will see Lakme unveil a series of makeup and skin trends. The first of the two Lakme showcases for the season was the Lakmé Glitterati show which took place on October 10 and the second event will culminate with the House of Lakme Grand Finale on 15th October, marking the homecoming of an Indian designer, whose work over the years has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries. The designers will be announced subsequently.

Marquee Collaborative Showcases

Brands across the spectrum will be seen coming together with leading designers and present a seamless blend in the fashion space with a lineup that includes Birkenstock presents Grounded in Nature by Shivan and Narresh, NEXA presents Amit Aggarwal, Kohler presents Tarun Tahiliani, R|Elan presents Varun Bahl, TRESemme respents Falguni Shane Peacock, Titan Raga presents Pankaj & Nidhi, Caprese Presents Gauri Nainika.

Sustainability takes a front row seat on Day 2 at LFW X FDCI

Reputed for driving important conversation around sustainable fashion in India, Sustainable Fashion Day will host a range of showcases such as 11:11, Payal Pratap, Reliance Brand Presents Abraham & Thakore while culminating for the day with the coveted R|Elan presents Circular Design Challenge in partnership with UN in India that will witness finalists from across the globe compete for the title.

Also read: LFWXFDCI: What to expect from Sustainable Fashion Day line-up

If textiles could tell a story

From the Atelier opening by Samant Chauhan’s Ice Watch collection featuring Bhagalpuri Silks to 11:11’s Hand Spun to Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan’s collection that reflects her journey starting out as textile designer Varun Bahls choice of R|Ela fabrics, there is a fresh take by designers on playing with textiles and creating fabrics that allow minimum waste

Nurturing new and emerging talent

With talent discovery initiatives and showcases planned spanning through the five days of fashion including INIFD presents GenNext, NEXA presents The Spotlight, INIFD Launchpad and FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut will give a national platform to young design talent across India.

Femme Couture

Showcases celebrating and inspired by women will be one to watch out with names such as One Infinite Presents Faabiiana, Vvani by Vani Vats, Bhumika Sharma. Mahima Mahajan, Kalki and more will be see presenting mesmerising collections

A few showcases to watch out for, amongst many others include FDCI Fashion Wears Art, FDCI Showcase Pero, Ka:Sha, Verandah, Kaveri, Geisha Designs, Da Belle, 431-88, Guapa, Ashish N Soni, NoughtOne, Aseem Kapoor, Tasva, Park Avenue and more

Also read: FDCI Presents Fashion Wears Art: A Creative Fusion at Lakme Fashion Week