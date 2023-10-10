FDCI Presents Fashion Wears Art: A Creative Fusion at Lakme Fashion Week

The Fashion Design Council of India is set to unveil an innovative showcase called Fashion Wears Art at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. This groundbreaking presentation, curated by art enthusiast Shalini Passi, is guided by Sunil Sethi.

The Fashion Wears Art Project pays tribute to visionaries in their respective niche as they collaborate with fashion designers. This dynamic fusion promises to infuse artistic expressions into the world of style. Participating designers and artists include JJ Valaya collaborating with Waswo X Waswo, Rajesh Pratap Singh teaming up with Mithu Sen, Namrata Joshipura partnering with Sudarshan Shetty, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna joining forces with Vibha Galhotra, Varun Bahl collaborating with A Ramachandran, HUEMN working with Hanif Kureshi, and Gautam Kalra teaming up with Siddharth Singh Bokolia.

Also read: FDCIXLFW: Kohler and Tarun Tahiliani’s show to meld folk, classical and modern design ethos

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI shares, “This is a wonderful meeting of genius minds, and the result has always been paradigm-shifting. Even if you look at history, it began with Elsa Schiaparelli x Salvador Dalí and continued with LV and Yayoi Kusama. These powerful palette pleasers are conversation starters, and not defined by conventional rhythms of the fashion world. We have legendary artists, who have joined hands with us on this remarkable project to shape our perspective in the design world,”

Shalini Passi founder of Mash India adds, “This coalescence between art and fashion is symbolic of a dynamic and transformative space, offering a platform for artists and designers to push the envelope of creativity, challenge conventions, and create unique and culturally significant works.”

On October 15, at 6pm, Pragati Maidan,Delhi.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada



