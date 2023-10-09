FDCIXLFW: Kohler and Tarun Tahiliani’s show to meld folk, classical and modern design ethos  

Home decor brand Kohler India is set to make its debut with the renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani for Lakmé Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI. This collaboration will showcase the fusion of Kohler's distinctive design aesthetics with Tarun's creative silhouettes, promising an ode to innovation.

Together, these two brands will present a fashion collection under the theme, A Celebration of Self-Expression.

The edit will seamlessly merge contemporary designs with classic artisanal craftsmanship. Expect to see meticulously crafted ensembles inspired by diverse styles such as Art Deco, Gara and Byzantine, suitable for occasions ranging from cocktail parties to red-carpet soirées.

Tarun will infuse the pieces with embroidery crafts, metallic fabrics and sequins while Kohler will add a touch of sophistication with its refreshing colours of rose golds, faded metallics, peacock teals, royal indigos, matte greys and blacks.

KohlerXTarun Tahiliani moodboard

The upcoming collection will take its cues from Kohler's Aranya collection, meticulously crafted by Pushpa Kumari, which pays tribute to the Madhubani art form. This art form will prominently feature in the prints, alongside abstract geometric designs reminiscent of the art deco style.

This amalgamation of influences will bridge the gap between tradition and contemporary. The pieces will also showcase intricate embroidery techniques like Gara, drawing inspiration from a blend of nature, mythology and Persian designs. These motifs will undergo hand-painting and embroidery on opulent fabrics. In parallel, the sequin elements will add a touch of refinement and glamour to the pieces.

Kohler's Aranya collection

Vishal Chaddha from Kohler Co. shares what to expect from the show, “As we proudly celebrate 150 years of Kohler, and, as the world leader in design and innovation in the kitchen and bath space, we extend a warm welcome to all creators, artisans, and visionaries to join us in our journey of fostering the spirit of gracious living. Our debut at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is an extension of our commitment towards art, design, and creativity. Through this collaboration with designer Tarun Tahiliani, we hope to inspire our consumers to transcend the realm of fashion and experience and our shared aspiration of craftsmanship, culture, art, and colours.”

Sharing about his collaboration with Kohler, Tarun Tahiliani adds, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with design-based companies and in this case, we are collaborating with Kohler. I am inspired by their aerodynamic forms, their beautiful use of metallics, and their shocking peacock Indian colours and teals that have been brought into the collection as a homage to the Indian palette and the artistry of Pushpa Kumari. Collaborations stimulate the mind and neurons in new ways, and we have taken all our brand pillars further, under the inspirational dust of what Kohler does with their designs.”

At LFWXFDCI on 11th October at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

