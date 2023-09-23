Hrithik Roshan performs Ganesh visarjan ceremony with niece Suranika at his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently offered a glimpse of the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony at his Mumbai residence, showcasing the family bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha in an eco-friendly manner. The festivity also saw the presence of his girlfriend and fellow actor, Saba Azad.

In an Instagram post, Hrithik hinted at abstaining from partaking in modaks, a type of sweet, despite the celebratory atmosphere, humorously remarking on his dietary choices. Currently engrossed in the filming of Siddharth Anand's project, Fighter, Hrithik shared the pictures of the Ganpati visarjan on the social media platform.

The actor sported a casual ensemble comprising a white T-shirt, beige pants, a grey jacket, and a cap, while his father, Rakesh Roshan, also opted for a relaxed attire.

On the other hand, the women in the family donned traditional ethnic attire to mark the occasion. Saba was seen in a yellow chikan suit, and Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, adorned a pastel green kurta salwar. Hrithik's mother, Pinkie Roshan, and niece, Suranika, also joined the celebration in salwar suits, participating in the Ganpati visarjan ritual conducted in a tub filled with water. In a video, shared by the actor, he and Suranika were seen carrying out the ceremony.

Hrithik captioned his Instagram post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya 'Tis the season for our home and hearts to be filled with joy & modaks (Modaks for everyone else).”

Numerous fans of Hrithik extended their heartfelt wishes, echoing the phrase ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ in the comments section, commending the family for the eco-conscious approach in their Visarjan festivities.

In a prior glimpse into their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sunaina had shared a picture of the deity on her Instagram, emphasising her deep-rooted reverence for Lord Ganesha. She wrote, “My Favourite God GANPATI ji , my favourite being, HE listens to my Prayers through his big ears, he keeps all my secrets in his fat stomach, he watches over me all the time with his eyes & blesses me through his trunk …..it’s the time of the year I eagerly wait to welcome HIM in Our house…..Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”