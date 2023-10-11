Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Caprese to make a stylish return to the runway with Gauri and Nainika  

Prepare for a fashion extravaganza on Day 3 of the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI as Caprese, the global handbag brand inspired by the picturesque Isle of Capri, joins forces with celebrated fashion designer duo, Gauri & Nainika, for their much-anticipated return to the coveted runway.

This collaboration promises a dynamic fusion of modernity, seamlessly melding the visionary designs of Gauri & Nainika with the sophisticated allure of Caprese handbags. Audiences can expect an enthralling display of Caprese's innovative handbag collections, featuring the stunning Aurora Collection, the enduring Monogram Collection, and the Autumn Winter Collection. Each edit boasts its own unique charm -- from Aurora's captivating colour transformations in sunlight and the Monogram's bold and timeless designs to the Autumn Winter Collection’s Italian sophistication.

These exquisite bags harmonise seamlessly with Gauri and Nainika’s collection, which draws inspiration from the enchanting world of vintage seed packet prints from the 1920s. The ensembles will feature bold florals and classic motifs from the French Toile du Jouy in an ode to timeless glamour and contemporary trends.



Gauri & Nainika share about the collaboration, “This collaboration with Caprese is a fusion of timeless glamour and contemporary style. Our Spring Summer 2024 collection celebrates the beauty of movement and shapes, and when paired with Caprese's elegant handbags, it creates a harmonious blend of fashion and sophistication. We’re thrilled to present our Spring Summer 2024 runway collection along with Caprese’s beautiful bags that complement our collection so well.”

LFWXFDCI will be held in Delhi from October 11-15, 2023.



