Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand celebrate 10 years of ‘creative collaboration’

It’s been nine years since their first film Bang Bang! was released. And now actor Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Siddharth Anand are celebrating their ‘creative collaborations’.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with his Fighter director.

He captioned: “Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon.”



Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s 'Fighter' motion poster packs a solid punch laced with cinematic rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

The Greek God of Bollywood shared that they started shooting on a rooftop and now the sky.

“Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!” he added.



Also Read: Tabu on her bond with Vishal Bhardwaj: 'From 'Maqbool' to 'Haider,' our creative journey continues to evolve'

Their upcoming film Fighter, is an action film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter serves as the first in a planned aerial action franchise.

The film was shot in Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, and Mumbai. The real-life Indian Air Force cadets have worked for the film.