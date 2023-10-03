Chris Hemsworth rides ATVs and ponies with daughter India Rose in Iceland

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has been spending some quality time with his 11-year-old daughter, India Rose, in Iceland, and the pair formed a ‘Bikey Gang.’ The actor shared a video on Instagram of him and India riding an ATV together and taking in the stunning Icelandic scenery.

“Day 3 in Iceland, started a bikey gang with my daughter. Currently, we’re the only two members, and that’s how we’ll keep it for now,” the Thor actor wrote in the caption.

Chris also shared a few snapshots of the father-daughter duo on the four-wheeler. In one, India smiled as her dad gave the camera a thumbs up. In another, the tween took the backseat as the actor drove them around in front of a mountain.

Earlier in the day, the Extraction actor shared another glimpse into the Icelandic getaway, which consisted of the pair riding ponies together through roads, fields and even water. “Day two of our Icelandic adventures,” he captioned the post. In the comments section, the actor’s older brother, Luke, teased him about his proportions compared to his riding companion, writing, “They couldn’t find you a horse to fit?.”

On Friday, Chris shared a post dedicated to the pair’s first day in Iceland, which he captioned, “A little Icelandic adventure with my girl.” In the photos, he and India climbed glaciers, walked across geological formations and stood on a black sand beach together. In one shot, the actor held a pickaxe high in the air with one arm, while his other arm was wrapped around his daughter.

Chris shares India, as well as twin sons Tristan and Sasha, with wife Elsa Pataky. In the Marvel star’s 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder, India also made a special cameo.