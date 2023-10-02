Navya Naveli Nanda exudes red-hot energy as she walks the ramp at L’Oréal fashion show in Paris

Navya Naveli Nanda, a star kid who chooses to stay away from the big screen but is never away from the limelight, recently made her runway debut. She walked the ramp at the L’Oréal fashion show in Paris dressed in a gorgeous red mini dress with a tube neckline. For the unversed, Navya is the brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris’ Stand Up Against Street Harassment campaign.

She walked the ramp alongside her aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is one of the many beauty brand's ambassadors. Aishwarya and Navya shared the ramp with the likes of Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell and Kendall Jenner with a gleamingly lit Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

As Navya walked the ramp for the first time, her mother Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan cheered for her the loudest sitting in the first row. Shweta even shared a post on Instagram with Jaya and Navya offering a sneak peek into her daughter's L’Oréal show.

A part of her post read, "The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry."

She concluded her note on a rather fun note and shared that she ate M&Ms at the fashion show even though something like this would be frowned upon otherwise.

