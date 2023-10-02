Five films and teleplays to watch on Gandhi Jayanti with family

October 2 is remembered for the principles of national figure Mahatma Gandhi, including his unwavering dedication to truth, non-violence, and compassion. His values continue to inspire generations. In 2023, as the world celebrates the 154th anniversary of Gandhi's birth, we still hail him as a global symbol of peace and a champion for marginalised sections.

Beyond the realms of politics and diplomacy, Gandhi's profound influence extends to popular culture as well where playwrights and filmmakers have crafted narratives around his life values. Below, we give you a list of five films based on Gandhi’s life and legacy that promote love, peace and humanism.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

The film has a central character named Munna. He is a directionless street thug and Gandhi's influence on his life transforms him in order to win the love of a radio disc jockey. Guided by Gandhian principles, Munna learns to face every adversity with a smile and a touch of 'Gandhigiri'. What initially began as a casual exploration of Gandhi's life within the pages of history books evolves into a way of life for Munna. He starts helping people, diffusing tense situations, and spreading love and harmony. This film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, featured a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, and others, and was an instant hit.

Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hey Ram

The film explores the contrasting themes of vengeance and pardon through the narrative of Saket Ram, whose wife falls victim to rape and murder. Consumed by grief and fury, he initially embarks on a mission to assassinate Gandhi, whom he blames for the escalating violence in the nation. However, when he revisits his journey as an 89-year-old Indian in an independent India, he recounts how he abandoned the path of relentless hatred and embraced the principles of Gandhi.

The storyline features significant historical events and phases in Saket's life, including his friendship with a Muslim archaeologist and his profound realisation of the true core of Gandhi's philosophy. The film portrays the idea that any conflict arising from opposing ideologies can be resolved through acceptance and non-violence. Directed by Kamal Haasan, who also plays the role of Saket, the movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vasundhara Das, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Om Puri.

Watch: Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema



Shobhayatra

In this teleplay, viewers delve into the lives of six professionals who are poised to portray the roles of iconic figures such as Gandhi, Bose, Tilak, Nehru, Rani Laxmibai, and Babu Genu in an Independence Day ceremony. However, as the story goes on, a stark contrast emerges between their real lives and the heroic historical personas they aspire to embody. The narrative subtly shows the enduring relevance of Gandhian principles in the modern world. The teleplay serves as a call to reconnect with the values of non-violence, honesty, truth, and courage. Directed for the stage by Ganesh Yadav and masterfully filmed by Attar Singh Saini, the play features a talented cast including Anand Alkunte, Ayaz Khan, Mansi Multani, Nikhil Ratnaparakhi, and Sumukha S.

Watch: Airtel Theatre, Dish TV, and D2H Rangmanch Active.

Gandhi (Film)

This critically acclaimed biographical drama, helmed by Richard Attenborough, chronicles the pivotal moments in Gandhi's life, spanning his experiences in South Africa to his return to India. It follows his extensive travels throughout India as he seeks to understand the people's concerns, culminating in his renunciation of all material possessions to wholeheartedly dedicate himself to the freedom struggle.

The film portrays how this unassuming man in a simple loincloth, in his gentle yet resolute manner, managed to captivate the world and become a global leader. It delves into his post-independence efforts to bridge religious divides, leaving an indelible impression on viewers. Ben Kingsley's remarkable portrayal of Gandhi earned him an Academy Award, and India's own Bhanu Athaiya also received an Oscar for her exceptional costume design. The movie features a stellar cast including Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud, Trevor Howard, John Mills, Martin Sheen, and Rohini Hattangadi.

Watch: Jio Cinema and Netflix

The Making of the Mahatma

This 1996 biographical film is based on Fatima Meer's book The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma. It chronicles how 21 significant years in South Africa left an indelible mark on Gandhi, influencing his political beliefs, igniting his passion for justice and equality, and shaping him into the revered figure known as the Mahatma. This international co-production between India and South Africa is set in 1893 when the young barrister Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi arrives in South Africa to resolve a case for a wealthy Indian client. Initially planning to return to Britain, he becomes deeply involved in issues affecting the Indian diaspora and eventually extends his stay to 21 years. The film directed by Shyam Benegal, features Rajit Kapoor, Pallavi Joshi, Paul Slabolepszy, and more.

Watch: Mubi

