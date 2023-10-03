Two recipes to take you to Korean Wonderland

Just like the K-pop sensation has won over the hearts of the people, these dramas have also opened a window of cultural exchange between the two countries. Food, being an important part of culture is also being focused and people are trying to find out more Korean recipes to try at home. Audible offers you a unique handbook of Korean recipes- The Korean Vegan Cookbook and here’s sharing two quick and easy-to-make recipes for you.

Miso Spinach

Thought green leafy vegetables are not tasty enough? Think again. Miso Spinach offers a unique combination of great flavours and green vegetable nutrients which makes for a perfect side dish with rice.

Ingredients:

6 cups of raw spinach

1 tbsp doenjang (fermented soybean and brine paste)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 scallions (spring onions)

Method:

Add spinach to a large pot of boiling water. Cook for approximately 1 minute before removing it and placing it in an ice bath (to discontinue cooking).

Drain the excess water by placing one handful of spinach at a time into either a cheesecloth/ kitchen towel/paper towel and squeezing it between your hands

Place the 6 cups of raw spinach into a large bowl and add doenjang ,salt, pepper, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and scallions to it.

Mix well with a large spoon or by hand

Your Miso Spinach is ready to serve

Gochujang Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Looking for a snacking option? Let potatoes perform some magic for you. Slightly different versions of French fries or peri peri fries, these made with sweet potatoes offer a sweet and spicy flavour to the dish.

Gochujang Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

4 sweet potatoes

2 tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste)

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

½ tbsp coarse sea salt

2 tsp roasted sesame seeds

Method: