Newlyweds Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi celebrate their first Diwali with family, pose with Ram Charan, Sai Dharam and others

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, basking in the glow of newlywed bliss, celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple this year. The joyous occasion was marked by a familial gathering, with both donning traditional Diwali attire. Varun, sharing a heartwarming snapshot on social media, captured the essence of the festivities with his wife, mother, sister Niharika Konidela, and father Nagendra Babu.

Another enchanting Diwali moment surfaced through a post by Sushmita Konidela, sister of Ram Charan, showcasing a vibrant family celebration. The snapshot featured Ram, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Varun, Lavanya, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Sneha Reddy, and more.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple's grand wedding in the picturesque Tuscan region of Italy became a highly-anticipated and star-studded affair. Following the wedding festivities, a reception in Hyderabad was hosted for industry friends, drawing attendance from various celebrity guests.

Recently sighted at Hyderabad airport, Varun is set to resume his film commitments after his wedding. His last appearance was in the action thriller Gandheevadhari Arjuna, directed by Praveen Sattaru.

Looking ahead, Varun Tej is poised for his Hindi-language debut in the bilingual film Operation Valentine, scheduled for release on December 8. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the film, co-starring Manushi Chhillar, explores the challenges faced by the armed forces against the backdrop of the Air Force.



