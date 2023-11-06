Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Saina Nehwal and others attend Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s star-studded reception in Hyderabad 

It was a night to remember as the dazzling reception of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi set Hyderabad ablaze on Sunday. The celebration brought together the crème de la crème of Tollywood, showering the newlyweds with blessings and good wishes. The reception was graced by the presence of Varun's family, including his sister, Niharika Konidela, and parents Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela, as well as eminent figures from the Telugu film industry, such as Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, and Venkatesh.

Star badminton player Saina Nehwal also added a touch of glamour to the evening in a resplendent shimmery blue ethnic ensemble. The reception, a continuation of the grand celebration following their destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy on November 1, witnessed the graceful entrance of the newlyweds. Their regal looks captured the hearts of all present.

Varun donned a captivating black and gold ethnic outfit, while Lavanya dazzled in a golden sari, accentuating her beauty with a statement necklace, matching earrings, and traditional red indoor. The enchanting evening unfolded at the prestigious N Convention Center in Hyderabad, where Varun’s family, friends, and fellow stars celebrated the couple's union with genuine joy.

Naga Chaitanya graced the occasion in a dashing formal blue suit, exuding a blend of style and elegance. Meanwhile, the veteran actor Venkatesh opted for a sophisticated grey and black semi-formal ensemble. Varun’s uncle, the illustrious Chiranjeevi, appeared in a distinguished black suit, radiating his timeless charisma.

Yuva Nata Samrat Naga Chaitanya at Reception of newly wed couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

The journey of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story culminated in their recent nuptials held in Tuscany, Italy, attended by family and close friends, along with illustrious guests. The ceremony, steeped in Hindu customs, was hosted at the picturesque Borgo San Felice. The official wedding photographs as well as candid snapshots from various wedding festivities were unveiled last week, delighting fans and well-wishers alike.

Varun Tej, nephew to Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, has a star-studded lineage, with cousins like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. The unity of the film fraternity and the affectionate presence of this star-studded ensemble further enriched the matrimonial proceedings in Tuscany. Chiranjeevi conveyed his heartfelt felicitations to the newlyweds and shared a touching image from the wedding, rejoicing in their happiness.

Following their splendid wedding in Italy and the resplendent reception in Hyderabad, Varun and Lavanya are now preparing for another celebratory gathering in Dehradun. According to a source, “The wedding will be intimate, much like their engagement. So, the reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there.”