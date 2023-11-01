Yellow hues dazzle at Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's beautiful ‘haldi’ ceremony [PICS]

The eagerly awaited nuptials of actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have set the town abuzz, and the duo did not disappoint at their vibrant haldi ceremony. The couple is tying the knot in the picturesque landscapes of Italy, with popular names from the Telugu film industry attending the event.

The photos from the ceremony depicted a sunny spectacle, as attendees decked out in varying shades of yellow contributed to the joyous atmosphere. Varun’s parents graced the occasion with their presence, and even esteemed actor and politician, Pawan Kalyan, was seen mingling with the guests, stated reports.

The day's dress code reflected shades of yellow, pink, and white, adding a delightful touch to the vibrant celebrations.

One of the snaps featured Varun and Lavanya dressed in traditional yellow attires posing with Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Another picture captured the couple getting clicked while smiling and looking at each other.

Earlier on the same day, the internet was awash with snapshots from the couple's opulent cocktail party, where actors such as Pawan, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan joined the destination wedding celebrations in Tuscany.

Following the haldi event, reportedly a lively pool party was held. The festivities don't stop here, as the couple’s mehendi ceremony was held later in the day. The grand culmination, their wedding, is scheduled for November 1, with the auspicious muhurat falling around 2:48 pm. A star-studded reception is anticipated at 8:30 pm on the same day.

Varun and Lavanya’s love story traces back to 2016, and they've remained inseparable ever since. Their journey together also saw them share screen space in the 2017 film Mister.

