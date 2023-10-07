Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and family pose with Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi as their pre-wedding festivities kickstart

Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in a matter of days. The pre-wedding festivities were kicked off in style, as veteran actor Chiranjeevi offered a glimpse into the joyous celebration through a series of photographs shared on his Instagram account.

The event, held in Hyderabad, featured a group photo graced by none other than Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela and their extended family. Notably absent from the gathering was actor Allu Arjun, a close relative of the family.

Chiranjeevi, capturing the essence of the evening, captioned the post, “About last evening... Pre-wedding celebrations of @varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya. Moments to cherish.” In the snaps, Varun was seen donning a printed black-and-white shirt paired with black jeans, while Lavanya exuded elegance in a yellow suit. The couple radiated joy as they posed for photographs alongside Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidala.

The engagement of Varun and Lavanya was a private ceremony which took place on June 9 in Hyderabad. Reports suggest that the couple's wedding is scheduled to take place this November in the picturesque landscapes of Italy. However, the specific date is yet to be disclosed by the couple or their families.

“The wedding will take place at a picturesque villa in Italy. While the wedding will be a traditional Telugu affair, they’re finalizing details for the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will have rituals that reflect Lavanya’s UP roots,” shared a source close to the development, as reported.

According to sources, upon their return to India, Varun and Lavanya plan to host two receptions, one in Hyderabad and another in Dehradun. The Hyderabad reception is expected to be a gathering of friends and colleagues from the film industry, maintaining an intimate tone akin to their engagement. On the other hand, the Dehradun reception will be a more private affair, catering to their closest friends.