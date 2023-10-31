Allu Arjun, Ram Charan pose with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at their pre-wedding cocktail party in Italy

In an extravagant celebration, the stars of Telugu cinema have flocked to Italy for the wedding festivities of actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. While the silver screen often brings them together, this time, it’s the joyous union of the actors that has brought the industry's who's who to Italy, making it an affair to remember.

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun and the RRR star Ram Charan are among the star-studded guest list for the grand event. The celebrations have been a sight to behold, offering a glimpse into the opulent world of Telugu cinema and the love that transcends the screen.

Before the much-anticipated cocktail party, the Konidela-Kamineni family embarked on an Italian adventure, exploring the stunning vistas of Tuscany. Upasana Konidela, sharing their memorable moments through a series of pictures, expressed their gratitude to Salvatore Ferragamo for the unforgettable experience.

“The KONIDELA KAMINENI holiday in Tuscany! All heart in one frame. Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience,” Upasana wrote alongside the heartwarming photos, giving a glimpse into the warmth and togetherness of the grand gathering.

The love story of Varun and Lavanya began during the shooting of the Telugu film Mister in 2017, marking the inception of a beautiful friendship. Over time, their bond deepened, culminating in a love story cherished by fans across the Telugu film industry.

Both Varun and Lavanya are prominent figures in Telugu cinema. Varun, son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, belongs to a distinguished lineage of actors. His uncles include the veteran stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Additionally, he shares a special bond with actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who are his cousins. Varun made his acting debut in 2014 with the film Mukunda. He later rose to fame with films like Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, and many more.

Lavanya has also carved her niche in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. Her work in movies like Doosukeltha and Tamil films Bramman and Happy Birthday has earned her recognition and acclaim.

