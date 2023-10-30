Malaika Arora screams 'I did it' as she goes skydiving to mark her 48th birthday

Malaika Arora, who turned 48 earlier this month, in a social media post revealed that she welcomed this new year of her life by trying something new and adventurous. The actress-model went for skydiving in Dubai and she documented that experience in a video that she posted on Instagram.

In the video, we see Malaika prepping for the big jump and is assisted by a trained professional. Mid-air, she’s screaming ‘I did it’ and the joy in her eyes is almost unmissable. Sharing the thrilling video, the actress said, “Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here’s to living life on the edge & it is an experience that reminded me to always chase adventure and embrace the extraordinary.”

For the unversed, Malaika spent her birthday in Dubai away from the bustling celebrations in Mumbai. As she clocked another year, the actress-model wrote, “As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. "

“Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful.Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me,” she added.

On the work front, Malaika is gearing up for the shoot of Jhalak Dikhla Ja Season 11 as a judge with Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi. Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will be hosting the show.