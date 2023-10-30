Popular Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead in her home

Popular Malayalam film and television actress Renjusha Menon was on Monday found hanging in her rented apartment in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The 35-year-old actress was living with her family in the apartment. The family got suspicious as her room was locked for long on Monday morning. Later when the door was forced open, she was found hanging. The inquest is being prepared and later the body will be taken for autopsy.

Renjusha began her career as a television show anchor. Later, she went on to become a popular actor and had acted in many serials in multiple TV channels. She also acted in some Malayalam films and is particularly known for her roles in Athbhutha Dweepu, Bombay March 12, City of God and Marykkondoru Kanjaadu. She has also worked as a lineup producer and was also a professional bharatnayam dancer.

Reports suggests that the actor had been facing financial difficulties. Sreekariyam Police have started the probe to find out the cause of the suicide. She is survived by her mother Umadevi and father C G Ravindranath.

