Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and the ‘Friends’ cast are ‘devastated’ over Matthew Perry's untimely passing: Reports

The sudden and tragic demise of Matthew Perry has left his Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, in a state of shock. Although the artistes are yet to publicly comment on the loss, a joint statement is expected to be released soon, according to a news report. Sources close to the situation have revealed that the entire cast is ‘devastated.’

Describing the bond among the Friends cast, a source shared with a media outlet, “The Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow is reeling from the loss of their brother because that’s what Matty was — their brother.” The source continued, “It’s just devastating. The entire cast is close, they will be devastated because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely.”

The creators of Friends, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with the show's executive producer, Kevin Bright, had previously issued a statement, expressing their shock and deep sadness over Matthew's passing, describing him as their ‘beloved friend’. The trio's statement shared with a media house read, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends.”

In a touching tribute, the creators referred to their statement as ‘The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.’

Matthew was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles residence, with apparent drowning as the cause. While no drugs were reportedly found at the scene, prescription drugs were discovered, according to media sources. Despite no signs of foul play, the police continue to investigate the situation, stated reports.

In the face of this devastating loss, Perry's family released a statement expressing their heartbreak. They said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother…” The family also expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love from all those who cherished him. Perry's passing has not only left his family and close friends in mourning but has also deeply affected his former co-stars and fans around the world.