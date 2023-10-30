Matthew Perry's family opens up about his tragic passing, says ‘he brought so much joy to the world’

The family of popular actor Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away at the age of 54, opened up for the first time about the devastating loss. Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, passed away on Saturday in a Los Angeles-area home, reportedly due to drowning in a jacuzzi.

In a statement to a media outlet, his family shared their grief, saying, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Perry's sudden and untimely demise left fans and the entertainment industry in shock. Warner Bros TV, the production company behind Friends, also paid tribute to the actor. In a statement, they said, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Throughout his life, Perry had a well-documented battle with addiction. He later shared his journey to recovery and sobriety. In October 2022, he revealed a harrowing experience of nearly losing his life at the age of 49 due to escalating drug addiction, resulting in a two-week coma. His struggle continued with a five-month hospitalisation and a year of relying on a colostomy bag after his colon burst due to opioid overuse.

The world mourns the loss of this talented actor, and his family's words serve as a reminder of the profound impact Perry had on both the entertainment industry and those who cherished him as a friend