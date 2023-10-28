Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy [PICS]

Leo actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya got engaged in an intimate ceremony and photos from the same have made their way on social media. The actress, seen in films like Prema Baraha and Pattathu Yaanai, exchanged rings with Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah in Chennai.

In the photos that have made their way online, we see Aishwarya dressed in a gorgeous pink saree paired with a flattering embellished blouse. Her wedding look is simple, classy and sophisticated. For her hair, she has styled for the beloved flower-clad bun and as for her makeup, she has opted for soft glam with rosy cheeks and tinted pink lips.

Aishwarya’s engagement look was well-complemented by Umapathy who is seen wearing a dust pink sherwani suit. In one of the photos, the couple is seen exchanging rings and in the other one, you find those two cutting a cake to celebrate the new beginnings.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Leo’ beats Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at global box office

Also read: Vijay-starrer 'Leo' off to a big start, shows Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe is here to grow

Also read: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gets engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Aishwarya shared the photos on Instagram with a couple of emojis and her friends and close relatives have dropped hearts in the comment section. Wishing the two, actress Chandini Tamilarasan wrote, "Awwwww congratulations you too soooo happy for you guys."

For the unversed, Umapathy and Aishwarya met when he was a contestant on the Tamil reality show Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by Arjun Sarja. The two met through the Leo star and started dating. Speaking of Umapathy’s work front, other than the reality TV show, he was also seen in in the 2017 comedy film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, Maniyaar Kudumbam and Thanne Vandi.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were ‘secretly engaged’ in 2015, couple reveals on ‘Koffee With Karan’