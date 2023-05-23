Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gets engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos recently got engaged to his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, a former broadcast journalist, according to reports. The couple has not made their wedding plans public, but they have been dating since 2018 and are presently in France for the Cannes Film Festival. Sources added that Jeff proposed to Lauren on board his $500 million superyacht. Reports about the couple getting engaged began to surface after Lauren was spotted with a large heart-shaped ring.

Both were spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, and at a beach party sponsored by Carbonne ahead of the Miami Grand Prix before heading to the south of France for the film festival. Jeff and his girlfriend went public with their relationship in 2019.

The 59-year-old billionaire was previously married to Mackenzie Scott for 25 years, with whom he shares four children. Jeff and Mackenzie divorced in 2019. The same year, Lauren and her ex-husband, Hollywood executive Patrick Whitesell, split. Jeff and Lauren have been dating ever since.

The 53-year-old journalist is also a philanthropist and is now working with Jeff in various capacities, in addition to her work as a helicopter pilot specializing in aerial filming.

Talking about her relationship with Jeff with a popular media house, she said “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids. We are the Brady Bunch!"

According to Lauren, she and Jeff are "really great teammates" when it comes to humanitarian work. Jeff also called his partner "an inspiration" and described her as "the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet.