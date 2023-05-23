Sunny Leone makes an appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning green gown

Actor Sunny Leone is currently in Cannes to attend the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival where her upcoming film Kennedy will be premiered. The film has been which has been helmed by Anurag Kashyap also stars Rahul Bhat and has been selected for a midnight screening at the festival. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures of her outfit for the press call at the film festival and she looked amazing in a green cut-out gown.

In the photos, Sunny was seen donning a green cut-out maxi dress. According to sources, the stunning ensemble is from the clothing label Maria Kokhia, and it was styled by celebrity stylist Ilya Vanzato. Sunny captioned the post, “Amazing first-day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy.”

Sunny's outfit had a one-shoulder neckline, a billowy full-length sleeve with cinched cuff, a midriff-baring cut-out on the waist, a gathered design, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Sunny accessorised the thigh-slit gown with emerald green strappy high heels that were embellished, matching rings, and delicate ear studs. Finally, for the glam picks, she went with centre-parted open wavy hair, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy coral pink lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and a hint of highlighter.