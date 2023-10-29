‘SNL’ pays tribute to former host Matthew Perry after his sudden death

The entertainment industry continues to mourn Matthew Perry hours after news broke of his death at age 54.

As per reports, Perry died of an apparent drowning in his home. The American late-night live television sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live paid tribute to the actor with his name appearing alongside a black and white portrait of him, reports a media source.

Perry hosted Saturday Night Live on October 4, 1997, (with musical guest Oasis) at the height of his fame and following his leading man turn opposite Salma Hayek in Fools Rush In.



Nate Bargatze hosted this weekend's SNL with musical guest the Foo Fighters.

As per the sources, Perry's episode of SNL included a Friends parody in which Perry played Joey (the role originated by Matt LeBlanc) and cast member Colin Quinn played Chandler. Perry's Joey didn't care much for Quinn's portrayal.

Perry was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Sunday, reported another media source, citing law enforcement sources. Law enforcement sources also confirmed Perry's death to the Los Angeles Times.



A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded to a call at Perry's address regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but would not confirm the deceased's identity. The source was also told that there was no foul play involved, and their sources said first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and raised on Ottawa, Canada.