Song Soiree by Piano Lab in Chennai promises to be a magical evening of Western pop and beloved musicals 

Music lovers in Chennai, prepare for a mesmerising musical odyssey as Piano Lab presents an enchanting choral concert, called the Song Soiree, promising to transport you to the golden age of English pop classics. The magical evening will see a new choir, comprising singers from the age of six to 50, crooning a variety of tunes, right from popular western tracks to Disney musicals.

This mixed choir is not limited to just the students of the Piano Lab but also features external vocal talents. The repertoire selected for performance primarily encompasses retro and contemporary pop music, complemented by beloved Disney melodies and songs from various musicals.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's new track ‘Satranga Re’ explores dark facets of love



The driving intention behind this diverse selection is to offer a rich and multifaceted musical experience to the audience. “We are having one medley with other standby songs. There is going to be a lot of solo singing as well, some by our music teachers, some by our students. One of the songs we will be performing is Believer by Imagine Dragons which was challenging for us. We also will be performing some English pop songs from the 70s and 80s,” said Srikanth Gnanasekharan, the founder of the school and the choir director for the concert.

Piano Lab was started four years ago by Srikanth as he returned to India from the UK after finishing his master's in Music from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. The pianist wanted to provide a world-class music learning experience for students in the city which led to the inception of the institute.

Talking about the music school and the concert, Srikanth added, “Piano lab was mainly set up to promote Western classical and Western pop music. We want to do a lot more by concerts and collaborations. By having concerts like these kids actually get to put all their learning to practical use. The idea is to give them a holistic music experience. We want to produce capable independent musicians. We already had four tiered concerts in our studio this year and this is the first concert for the choir and the solo singers.”

Also read: Wandering down a musical lane: Easy Wanderlings chats with Indulge ahead of their 2023 tour show in Chennai

The philosophy at Piano Lab extends beyond piano proficiency, emphasising the development of a keen musical ear, cultivated through activities such as singing, body coordination, and rhythmic percussions. Their ultimate mission is to provide students with a comprehensive and well-rounded musical education, nurturing self-reliant musicians.



INR 299. On October 29, 7.30 pm onwards. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet