Wandering down a musical lane: Easy Wanderlings chats with Indulge ahead of their 2023 tour show in Chennai 

By now, it is evident that band Easy Wanderlings has made a mark in independent music. With songs from their latest EP Caught in a Parade having transformed into earworms since their release, the band is now setting out to new uncharted territories. They’re back to performing live, thanks to their national tour, that’s already underway. And now, they’re headed towards Chennai in a show curated by Quriosity



The band is known for their easy tunes, with words soothing many emotions. In addition, with each succeeding track giving listeners a different experience, there is no question about their versatility. So, we couldn’t help but rope in a member to learn more about their performance in the city today! Drummer Abraham Zachariah shares all that the audience can expect from this show and teases about what is in the pipeline.



How has the national tour been going so far?

It’s been a while since we have all been on the road and there are some growing pains. But as we keep playing together, we are building back our familiarity with our music and ourselves.



What are some of the best crowd moments you have witnessed during this tour?

During our Hyderabad show, it was amazing to see so many people sing our music along with us. It’s always a pleasure to witness people enjoy something you have created.



Has performing your songs during concerts helped you discover different/ better versions of them further?

We love to experiment and we are always looking to tweak and improve our live experience. There have been multiple times where we did something on a whim and it resonated well with the audience. That is the best part of playing live music.



How do you like performing in Chennai? Does the crowd feel different from the other cities you have performed in?

Chennai is a familiar city. A big part of our band is from Chennai, so it’s always a pleasure to play here.



It has been a year since your 2022 EP Caught in a Parade was released. How has it aged over the last year?

Caught in a Parade has really resonated with a lot of people. We can feel it when we play tracks from the EP to a live audience. There is an instant jolt of excitement in the crowd. We are really proud of the work we did on the EP.



Every song of yours produces a different flavour. How important is versatility for you as a band?

We are an eight-piece band, which immediately forces and adds a layer of versatility to our creative process. We are always on the lookout for new inspirations that we can incorporate into our sound.



Any upcoming projects we can look out for this year?

We are definitely cooking something up… exciting collaborations and tours.



Rs. 799 onwards.

Happening today. 7 pm onwards.

At Barracuda Brew, Nungambakkam.