Fingertips Nail Studio opens yet another outlet  

Fingertips, India’s largest premium nail studio chain, has launched its 21st franchise outlet in T Nagar, Chennai. The launch was attended by the city’s who is who in the presence of Nikita Singh (Fingertips Nail Studio, Founder), Deepika Singh (Fingertips Nail Studio, Co-Founder) and Shruthi Pradeep (Fingertips Nail Studio, Chennai Franchise Owner).

The nail studio gives utmost priority to hygiene. With disposable kits for pedicures and manicures, Fingertips uses only the best premium international products like Bluesky for nails services and BCL SPA for pedicures and manicures.

Speaking at the launch, Nikita Singh, and Shruthi Pradeep, said, “In the fast-paced lifestyle of Chennai, we wanted to create a calmand premium space for our clients in the city. From the ambience, hospitality, soft music in the backdrop, our luxurious and spacious studio will offer high quality services using the bestinternational products,”

Fingertips, T Nagar

Fingertips is known for its beautifully crafted Nail Art and Extension, Manicure, and Pedicure sessions, all conducted by top-grade specialists, using high quality products and the latest technology that specifically caters to personalised needs. One can be assured of staying on trend by getting customised designs that are chic and in fashion with nail professionals to guide one at every step of their experience here at Fingertips.

They have a wide range of brands from all over the world to choose from to give their customers the best experience. Their customers are more than thrilled to avail of their services time and again, all happy and satisfied with the variety and quality of the services offered.

Like previous studios, the new ones are also located in posh residential areas of the city in order tomaintain the premium aura and easy accessibility to clients.