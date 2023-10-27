Things to do in Chennai this week (October 27-November 2, 2023)

From watching Killers of the Flower Moon to feasting on Halloween-style food, there are an array of events lined up over the weekend that you must not miss

Spine-tingling delights

October 31 | Nungambakkam

Celebrate Halloween at Anise with the Hauntingly Delicious Feast that will comprise dishes such as Devils Blood, Evil Men’s Frittata, Witch Flounder Intestine, Witchys Fingers, Bat Wings, Mummy parts, Grilled Crow Parts, Worms and Eyeballs and more. Fret not, the dishes are not what they seem and are named spookily to go with the occasion.

INR 3,000 per person. Dinner. At Taj Coromandel

Spooktacular brunch

October 29 | Manapakkam

Sink your teeth into the Halloween Special Brunch at Waterside with endless domestic draft beer and beverages. With the lively tunes of Acoustic Karma in the background, dig into dishes like Haricot verts with roasted beet, Laal Aakhon ke Angare ka Soola, Purani Haveli Dum Ka Paneer, Salami Milano, Haunted Tandoori Chicken Tikka Salad, Lime Cilantro Devilled Eggs, Blue water Prawn Bisque with Dumplings, Kabr Wazwan-E-Rogan Josh, Jamaican Spiced Roasted Leg of Chicken and Jerk Spiced Grilled Chicken Breast.

INR 2,500. Brunch. At Feathers, A Radha Hotel.

Curated to horrify

October 29 | Alwarpet

Come enjoy a specially curated Halloween Brunch at The Residency this Sunday. Executive Chef Gobu Kumar and team will serve guests dishes ranging from Bite size cheesy eyeballs aranchini, Blood Shot Deviled Eggs, to Chicken pot pie with crawling hands, among other dishes. Corn fed chicken and Braised pork belly for carving would also be a part of the spread.

INR 2,500. 12.30-3.30 pm. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Come ready to party

October 29 | T Nagar

Get ready for a spooky night of fun at the second edition of Halloween in Kollywood organised by The Madras Commune. At the event, which is Chennai's only Tamil cinema themed Halloween celebration, guests can expect a Tamil cinema quiz, a live music performance by Gowwli, an independent folk rock band from Auroville, followed by a DJ spinning all the favourite Tamil tracks.

INR 500 onwards. 6 pm. At the Kommune Bar and Kitchen.

Back with a bang

October 27 | Alwarpet

Chennai-based singer/songwriter Sarah Black is all set to host a show in town titled No Other Show that will answer the one big question she always gets asked: "Don't you sing in Tamil?". So, come and listen to her croon some famous Tamil songs along with some of her originals.

INR 199. 7.30 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

Runway fashion

October 28 | Nandambakkam

With the wedding season in full swing, the Wedding and Beyond - Fashion Show will serve as the right platform for those wannabe brides and grooms to get to know the latest trends in wedding fashion. Come ready to have a mesmerising experience!

Entry free. 3.30 pm. At Chennai Trade Centre.

History revisited

October 27 | AGS

Killers of the Flower Moon, the most awaited Martin Scorsese film, is hitting the screens in town today. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles, the movie is based on a true story where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. It is told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, after all. In theatres.

Hilarious hour

October 27 | Mylapore

Ashwin is back with his show 'Ashwin Srinivas Live' in town. His comedy will revolve around himself and his reality and is in general a counter-punch to certain members of the world who consider him uncool.

INR 299. 8.30 pm. At The Board Room Chennai.

Hauntingly fun!

October 31 | Nungambakkam

Get ready for a hauntingly fun Halloween at the Face Painting event set to be held at Peekaboo Patterns, where participants will express their spooky spirit through face painting. Bring along your family and friends for a spooktacular time!

Entry free. 11 am to 6 pm. At Khader Nawaz Khan Road