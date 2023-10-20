List of things you must do over the weekend

Essence of Bengal

October 21 | Velachery

Embark on journey to the vibrant streets of West Bengal as Seasonal Tastes presents The Bengali Connection festival. Chef Abhijit Halder has curated an array of authentic dishes such as Mocha Chop, Chicken Cutlet, Devilled Eggs (Demer Devil), Aloo Posto, Kolkata Style Chicken Briyani, Katala Macher Kaliya, Chingri Malai Curry, among others for the festival.

INR 2,450 onwards. Brunch (Sunday only) and dinner. On till October 28. At The Westin Chennai Velachery.

Also read: Here are the must-do things in Chennai this weekend

Cooked from heart

October 20 | Nungambakkam

The Mustard Restaurant has come up with an Unsavoured Pujo Menu which comprises dishes such as Khoier Bora, Mutton Pantheras, Brain Cutlet, Bijoli Grilled Fish Roll, Daab Jhinge, Chicken Kosha, Kolkata Mutton Briyani among several others.

INR 2,000 (meal for two). 12 pm onwards. On till October 24.

Humour me

October 21 | Adyar

Get ready for a fun-filled weekend with the show Chocku with Friends where Chockalingam will deliver witty jokes and relatable anecdotes while touching on various topics including the population of the nation, his trips to Goa with family and a rant on turning 30 of all things. Bring along a friend and enjoy the show organised by Aragora Comedy.

INR 299. 7-9 pm. At Backyard.

Games and pop-up

October 20 | Meenambakkam

The Aerohub Mall is all set to host a carnival over the weekend in the city as part of its inaugural celebrations. The events planned as part of the carnival comprise games, shopping carousel, live performances from bands, including Malavika Sundar’s concert, and dance groups.

Entry free. 6 pm pnwards. On till October 23.

Refine your art

October 21 | Kodambakkam

Actor Vinoth Charles will be helming an acting workshop in town which will be targeted toward the enthusiastic youngster looking to kick-start his/her acting career or the professional who is looking to refine their skills and techniques. Make the most of this opportunity to work with industry professionals.

INR 4,000. 10 am to 6 pm. On till October 22. At Idam - The Art & Cultural Space.

Just fun...

October 21 | Nungambakkam

Syama, who has many faces, is back with her solo show, Enna Vazhka Da, in which she talks about school, college, adulting, movies and much more. The one-hour show, which will be in Tanglish, is presented by Showday Entertainment. Rest assured, the entire show will be a laughter riot.

INR 399. 7 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.

Bloody sweet

October 20 | AGS

The movie that has set fire to screens across town is Leo, the story of which revolves around a family man whose actions bring forth consequences that shake his life. The flick directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles along with Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Gautham Menon, while music is by Anirudh Ravichander. In theatres.

Let's go party

October 20 | Besant Nagar

SYNCK is hosting a Barbie Night for all the Barbie fans in town, where they can embard on a delightful journey with Barbie and Ken into Barbie Land and watch the most exciting movie of the year.

INR 500. 7 pm.