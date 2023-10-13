Here are the must-do things in Chennai this weekend

'Expo'se your love for shopping

October 13 | Egmore

One of the year's largest arts, crafts and lifestyle exhibition will take place in the city this year starting today. Titled the Indian Haat Festival, it will have home décor, handloom, jewellery, paintings, brass artefacts, fashion accessories, beauty products and more. Bring along the special someone and have a good time shopping.

Entry free. 10.30 am to 8 pm. On till October 22. At Co-Optex Exhibition Ground.

Middle East madness

October 19 | Alwarpet

A new Middle Eastern food festival will be in town as the chefs at On The Rocks have cooked up a menu that will include dishes representing the cuisines of Lebanon, Morocco, Israel, Syria, Greece, Egypt among others. Some of the dishes on offer include Lamb Harira, Broccoli and Pinenuts Kibbeh, Joojeh Chicken Borek, Kabseh and Baklava Cheesecake.

INR 2,750++ veg. INR 3,000++ non-veg. 7 pm. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. On till October 27.

Experience exquisite dining

October 16 | Manapakkam

The culinary artisans at Waterside have created a menu that they claim transcends the ordinary. The buffet comprises an array of dishes like Almond and Morel Shorba, Cheese Straws, Gado Gado Salad, Chestnut Salad, Seafood Platter, Fried Tofu with Hot Garlic Sauce, Aloo Bharwan Tikki, Shikampuri Kebab, Kachi Gosht Ki Briyani, Homemade Ravioli Pasta with Marsala Sauce, Arabic Lamb Rack, Assorted Vegetable Sushi Rolls, Tori Sushi Maki and more.

INR 2,000++ onwards. On till October 31.

1 festival, multiple celebrations

October 15 | Guindy

Celebrate a flavourful festive season with the Navratri Special buffet spread at The Madras Pavilion after a night of Garba. The vibrant buffet comprises dishes such as the Khoya Paneer Ki Tikki, Sabudana Vada, Karari Arbi, Singhade Pakode Ki Kadhi, Samak Ke Chawal Ki Khichdi, Singhare Ka Paratha/Poori, Aloo Peanut Tikki, among others.

INR 2,590 (all inclusive). 7–11.30 pm. On till October 24 at ITC Grand Chola.

Acting 101

October 17 | Besant Nagar

Theatre Nisha is set to kick-start StageCraft, a programme that will teach aspiring persons the art of acting for the stage. The seven-week programme will enable people explore and refine their acting and theatre skills by delving deep into the aspects of acting, including concentrating on expressions through movement and voice among others.

Entry on registration. 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. At Spaces, Besant Nagar.

When extremes meet

October 15 | Adyar

Praveshika and Pratima, two of the most enigmatic performers from the Chennai stand-up comedy scene will make your Sunday a memorable one, for one of them brims with energy, while the other is a silent killer. However, both are extremely funny and deliver witty counters.

INR 299 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Backyard.

Stockpiles of cash

October 13 | PVR

Dumb Money, which revolves around an internet commenter who sinks his life savings into GameStop stock and posts about it. What happens next forms the crux of the movie which is been directed by Craig Gillespie. The movie also casts Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen, Vincent D'Onofrio and Dane DeHaan. In theatres.

Music & mayhem

October 14 | Chetpet

Head over to the Orca Carnival to catch music acts like Sunflower Tape Machine and MSKrsna, alongside fitness and dance workshops, an obstacle course and food stalls serving up delicious eats like kebabs, wraps and ice candy. INR 250. 11 am to 10 pm. At Lady Andal School.

Bring your best game

October 14 | Alwarpet

This all-new show from KVizzing involves people participating in the 'kviz'. There will be no help and no teams and it will be just you who will participate in it and try to take home the prize.

INR 499 onwards. At Medai - The Stage.