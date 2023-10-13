Archana Jaju's new collection of kalamkari transient wear features India’s rich forest life   

Picture the scene. Thriving forests, gushing rivers, and vibrant wildlife captured beautifully on exquisite handwoven fabrics. This isn’t a painting, or photograph or pastoral cinematic moment. It’s a co-ord set on handspun chanderi!

Designer Archana Jaju, who is known for her works with generational handloom and craft clusters ranging from kalamkari to bandhani and Parsi gara, is back weaving her magic yet again — this time with a collection of kalamkari transient wear featuring India’s rich forest life!

In her latest collection, Adavi, the Hyderabad-based designer invokes the magic of India’s thriving forests on handspun chanderi, organza and light silks woven in chanderi. The collection, like its inspiration, is timeless. It celebrates the ease of living in modern day India across flowy silhouettes, perfect for everything from a business meeting to post work social event.

Her Fall Winter ’23 collection revisits the traditional art of kalamkari using 23 steps to hand drawn motifs inspired by the magic of India’s forests and the language of natural colours and vegetable dyes against a palette of pastels. Each piece in the collection begins with softening the fabric, hand drawing the stories and allowing the fabric to soak in the sun’s cleansing energy. This handcraft makes each piece in the collection inimitable and thus unique.

The designer tells us that Adavi is inspired by nature and folklore, and pays homage to the thriving forests and vibrant wildlife that make India truly enchanting. “The word Adavi itself means ‘forest’, and this collection beautifully captures the essence of India’s abundant forest life. It is a heartfelt tribute to the flourishing forests, flowing rivers, and the countless birds, fish, big cats, and ancient trees that call India home. Through Adavi, we invite you to experience the captivating stories that have unfolded in these forests over centuries,” elaborates the designer.

The collection is all about embracing the effortless lifestyle of contemporary India. It features outfits that are suitable for various occasions, whether it’s a professional meeting or a casual get-together after work. Adavi offers a range of co-ord sets, dresses, and jackets adorned with beautiful Kalamkari artwork and sparkling embellishments. “These designs cater to women of all ages. Just like its inspiration, the collection is truly timeless,” says Archana.

True to the theme, the colour palette is mostly inspired by nature, with earthy tones like green, brown, and deep blues that resemble the colours found in the forest. “These natural colours give the collection an authentic feel and we’ve used vegetable dyes to create a range of pastel shades,” she adds.

The designer’s advice is to keep your jewellery simple if you’re wearing an Adavi piece to work, but to dress it up with some silver accessories if you’re wearing it to a formal event.

Price starts at Rs 34,999.

Available online.

