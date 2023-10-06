Monk’s William Collection is all about ease, style and innovation
The integration of Touch technology sets the William Collection apart, delivering a tactile sensation that harmonises seamlessly with individual style
Monk’s William Collection, which has transformed eyeglasses, exemplifies the company’s commitment to breaking down barriers. It stands for the harmonic blending of heritage and modernity, providing wearers with a special combination of ease, fashion, and innovative technology.
The integration of Touch technology sets the William Collection apart, delivering a tactile sensation that harmonises seamlessly with individual style. With a diverse range of finishes and textures, wearers can personalise their frames, making a bold statement of self-expression.
Discover the revolution first hand with Monk Eyewear’s William Collection, where each frame is a work of art and innovation created to inspire people to confidently embrace their distinctive style.
The Monk, the world's first invite-only premium eyewear brand, symbolises purity and celebrates individuality. Their carefully crafted range is perfect for anyone who believes in uniqueness, rather than the ordinary. The limited-edition nature of Monk designs adds an air of prestige and desirability. Hand crafted with the finest Acetate in small batches, these frames become sought-after treasures that elevate the wearer’s style and identity.
Price: Rs 10,999.
Available online.