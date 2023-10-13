Channeling antediluvian expertise, Kohinoor Jewellers presents a stunning range of precious jewels flaunting the innate beauty of coloured gemstones. Color Riot by Kohinoor Jewellers strengthens the belief in how colours multiply life of any object, moment and emotion, by leaps and bounds. Likewise, this collection echoes the symphonic melody between coloured precious and semi-precious gemstones, when fashioned together with top class design proficiency.

The notion of multi-coloured precious jewels arose from the sheer brilliance of every individual gemstone. It is mesmerising to witness how complementing tones create a harmonious bond while contrasting hues conspire an arresting pull. Every motley arrangement renders global design aesthetics and ooze bountiful feminine glamour. Embracing a unique approach towards designing, the jewels in this collection have been crafted with utmost emphasis on the characteristics of the gemstones featured, to bring out the best of their tones in unison.

“A riot of colours typically signifies a vivid and exuberant display of colours, often in an uncontrolled or chaotic manner. It represents a burst of energy and vibrancy, where colours come together in an exciting and dynamic way. Our Color Riot collection is a celebration of this energetic and unapologetic use of colours in jewellery design. It embodies the spirit of a riot of colours coming together in harmony and chaos, much like the kaleidoscope of life itself. Each piece in this collection is carefully crafted to capture the essence of vibrant emotions and the beauty found in embracing the full spectrum of colours,” says Milind Mathur, creative director and partner, of the Agra-based jewellery brand.

Copious gemstones, precious as well as semi-precious, ranging from emeralds and rubies to amethysts, peridots, sapphires, garnets, tourmalines amongst many others, are the highlights of each piece.

“Not just the gemstones but the artistic combinations and nature-inspired motifs that mimic the vibrant beauty of nature is what makes this collection unique,” says Milind, whose brand has an enviable clientele following, including Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Taapsee Pannu, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Price on request.

Available Online.

What’s hot!

Statement Earrings: Large and eye-catching earrings, including chandelier earrings, tassel earrings, and oversized hoops, have been popular for adding drama and flair to festive outfits.

Layered Necklaces: Layering multiple necklaces of different lengths and styles can create a stylish and personalised look. Mixing metals and incorporating pendants or charms adds to the versatility of this look.

Pearls: Classic pearls have made a comeback in modern designs. Look for pearl jewellery with contemporary twists, such as asymmetrical arrangements, mixed with metals, or set in unique settings.

Colorful Gemstones: Vibrant gemstones like emeralds, sapphires, rubies, and coloured diamonds add a burst of colour to festive jewellery. Be on the lookout for jewellery pieces featuring gemstone clusters or gradients.

