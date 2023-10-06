With the on going Durga Puja festivities, chances are your post-work life is going to turn into a hectic affair. And stepping out in your sartorial best is a mandate. If you prefer something a bit more unconventional that a classic anarkarli, the Latin Quarters’ Pujo Bling collection, a partywear collection catering to the festive season that falls under their First of Fall collection, has got you covered.



The new Pujo Bling by LQ is all about embracing your inner fashionista and making a style statement this puja season. Within this collection, you will discover a sexy range of party dresses, sliced cut-out maxis, matching co-ord sets, funnel neck oriental tops, and trousers with shimmer.

The collection is crafted with rich and fluid fabrics such as lurex, suede, and tweed, bringing out the perfect sheen this festive season asks for. If you look closely at individual elements, you will notice the uniqueness of details woven into each garment with precision.

“The inspiration behind our new collection is deeply rooted in the vibrant and joyous occasion of pujo festivities. All through the nine days, there are many events to look forward to, loved ones to meet and opportunities to elevate your fashion to the next level. Each year, pujo brings the opportunity to try something you have not done before and that’s the ideology we follow for curating each Pujo collection for our customers. At Latin Quarters, we believe that pujo is not just a festival; it’s a fashion-forward extravaganza. Our collection is designed to charm and bedazzle customers with the exclusive Pujo Bling edit, adding a high-octane dose of glam to the celebration,” says Rahul Bhalla, CEO and founder of Latin Quarters.

The collection features a wide range of playful hues like apricot crush, digital lavender, sage leaf, mellow rush, and fresh mint.

“This collection differs significantly from our previous edit as this is a captivating range of contemporary trends and styles. Our team has experimented with new fabrics, experimental silhouettes, and elemental detailing,” adds Rahul.

Price starts at Rs1,000.

