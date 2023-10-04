 Step out in style with Liberty Shoes’ Nitpro collection

Anupam Bansal, director retailm Liberty Shoes, tells us about the brand’s new Nitpro collection and how it fits into the modern lifestyle of today’s consumers

Can you describe the inspiration behind the Nitpro collection and how it fits into the modern lifestyle of today’s consumers?

The Nitpro collection draws its inspiration from the dynamic and fast-paced lifestyles of today’s consumers. In this digital age, people are constantly on the move, seeking versatile and stylish footwear that can effortlessly transition from work to leisure. Nitpro is the result of this demand, crafted to match the rapid pace of contemporary life, while fusing comfort with cutting-edge fashion.

Whether it's a busy day at the office, an exciting journey, or a laid-back outing, Nitpro is meticulously designed to accompany you on every step of your journey, ensuring you always put your best foot forward.

What are the key features and design elements that make the Nitpro collection stand out in terms of style and fashion?

The Nitpro collection stands out in terms of style and fashion through its thoughtful design elements. It incorporates contemporary silhouettes, bold colours, and innovative textures to make a fashion statement.

Continuing its legacy of innovation, Liberty Shoes presents NitPro, a groundbreaking technology seamlessly integrated into the footwear’s outsole. NitPro infuses the shoes with an exceptional degree of cushioning and featherlight construction, heightening the wearer’s journey by delivering unmatched comfort and a luxuriously cushioned feel with every stride.

How does the Nitpro collection cater to different consumer preferences and fashion trends?

Nitpro is designed to be inclusive and adaptable to a wide range of consumer preferences and fashion trends. Whether you prefer classic, minimalistic designs or bold, trendsetting styles, Nitpro offers something for everyone. The collection includes sneakers, slippers and athleisure shoes. We continually monitor fashion trends and gather feedback from our customers to evolve the Nitpro collection in line with changing tastes.

How does Liberty Shoes aim to promote sustainability and eco-friendliness in the production and materials used in the Nitpro collection, aligning with the growing lifestyle trend of conscious consumerism?

At Liberty Shoes, sustainability is a core value, and this commitment extends to the Nitpro collection. We prioritise eco-friendly materials and production processes, aiming to reduce our carbon footprint. The collection incorporates recycled materials and sustainable leather alternatives, emphasising durability to reduce the need for frequent replacements. By aligning with conscious consumerism, Nitpro not only enhances the lifestyle of our customers but also contributes to a greener planet.

In terms of comfort and functionality, what innovations or technologies have been incorporated into the Nitpro collection to enhance the overall lifestyle experience for customers?

The Nitpro collection places a strong emphasis on comfort and functionality. We’ve integrated cutting-edge technologies such as memory foam insoles, shock-absorbing outsoles, and breathable materials to ensure that customers enjoy an exceptional level of comfort throughout the day. These innovations enhance the overall lifestyle experience by minimising discomfort and fatigue even during long hours of wear.

Can you share any insights into the target demographics for the Nitpro collection? Who do you envision as the primary consumers for this line of footwear?

The Nitpro collection is designed to appeal to a diverse range of consumers. While it is certainly popular among young professionals who seek stylish yet comfortable footwear for their daily routines, it also caters to a broader demographic. Whether you’re a seasoned executive, a student, a frequent traveller, or someone who values both fashion and comfort, Nitpro has something for you. We believe in providing quality and style that transcends age and occupation, making Nitpro accessible to anyone seeking footwear that complements their lifestyle.

