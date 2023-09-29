Anousshka's AnuSara collection uses sustainable fabrics

Anousshka, a sustainable fashion brand, has kept its commitment to responsible clothing and has launched its new collection, AnuSara, a vertical of plant-based Indian wear for women. The collection displays beautiful, lightweight Indian wear that is comfortable and stylish to adorn. Designed for the modern woman who is also rooted in Indian culture, the collection is made out of sustainable fabrics produced from plant-based cellulose. It features rich mashru silk extracted from Bamberg cellulose.

The saris and crop tops are available in four different hues — moss green, blue mist, woodrose, and grey white. The collection also features rose silk organza saris as well as pehrav lehengas in fuchsia and grey.

“AnuSara is a collection for women who want to include different fashion staples in their wardrobe. It also aims to highlight the future of using sustainable fabrics in our everyday clothing. We believe that the clothes you wear should not only make you look good but also make you feel good about yourself and the world around you. The new collection is designed to do just that,” says its founder and designer Anoushka Sadarangani.

Crop top from AnuSara collection

Designer's pick: Fuschia pink lehenga

The garments in this collection are lightweight, comfortable, and sustainable. And the cuts are

neatly made to blend with the outfit, and enable the wearer to mix and match different styles too.

The crop tops can be teamed with a sari, a wrap around skirt or smart pants,” says Anoushka and adds that fuschia pink lehenga is her favourite pick from the collection. “It has a piece of my heart,” she says.

“We are proud to offer a new range of sustainable fashion that is not only good for the planet but also beautiful to wear. Oxidised jewellery would go very well with the outfits, and we have some lovely upcycled hemp footwear to go along with the same,” she signs off.

Price starts at Rs 3,000.

Available online.

