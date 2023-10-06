Benevolent bling! Aulerth's maiden store in Bengaluru boasts sustainable accents

Aulerth, a brand known for couture-inspired jewellery meticulously crafted to minimise carbon footprint has opened its first store in the city after multiple successful pop-ups and we were amongst the first ones to check it out.

Ensconced in a small corner inside The Cinnamon Store, the boutique replicates the brand’s ideology with its design aesthetics. We were told that the brand’s approach to this store was to harmonise three core elements namely energy, duality and origin.

Energy takes inspiration from the goddess Gaia who symbolises femininity and radiates optimism. Duality harnesses mindfulness luxury and origin represents a commitment to a better future by investing in benevolent pieces.

The first element that catches your eye is a robust stucco-finished wall made using leftover cement. Atop the structure are textured tiles with names such as Shivan & Narresh, Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya and Tribe Amrapali carved into it. These are the brands and A-list designers that have launched an exclusive line of jewellery for Aulerth and pieces from their exquisite collection are on display at the store as well.

Inside the Bengaluru store

Also Read: Aulerth & JJ Valaya's new jewellery edit has a nomadic vocab

The first sleek glass compartment showcases pieces by JJ Valaya where you can find a riot of precious gems such as amazonite, green jade, golden rutile, rhodochrosite, labradorite, aquamarine and chrysoprase.

You move further and you find traditional yet contemporary pieces by Tribe Amrapali that gravitate towards the bold and maximalist style. One of the six compartments also features jewels by Suneet Varma that boast feminine allure.

Pieces from the store

Also Read: Aulerth’s new store in Delhi promotes luxury and conscious living

At the newly launched store, you will also find some deconstructed jewellery that plays on the concept of family heirlooms being worn as individual pieces.

However, one of our favourite sections showcased the millennial-drive, high-on design collection by Shivan & Narresh. Expect layered décolletage pendants with chunky chains, chic bangles, rings and coined charms with enamel work and one of their most iconic offerings, the Numisma Star Burst earrings made with Morning Star, Inky Afterglow, and Champagne Glare stones. Having said that, we certainly recommend you check out this all-new bling destination on your next shopping spree.

INR 4,500 onwards. At Sivanchetti Gardens, off Commercial Street.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

X: @Muskankhullar03