Here are the must-do things in Chennai this weekend

Partners in luxury

October 13 | Teynampet

As the wedding season approaches, Vimonisha Exhibitions and Events has partnered with Goenka India to mark the arrival of the latter, who are expert diamonteers, in Chennai. Goenka India is bringing a thoughtfully curated selection of high-fashion, timeless jewellery pieces for luxury weddings and for the festive season.

Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. at Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Dessert destination

October 6 | Manapakkam

A month-long celebration of one of the most beloved Italian desserts -- Tiramisu -- is taking place at Truffles, in the city! Your tastebuds will want to get satiated with the wide variety of Tiramisus on offer, including Wild Berry Tiramisu, Mango Tiramisu, Red Velvet Tiramisu, Cranberry Orange Tiramisu, Egg Nog Tiramisu Trifle, Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu, Lemon Curd Tiramisu, Tiramisu Semifreddo, Tiramisu Chocolate Tart and Pistachio Tiramisu. Eat you heart out!

INR 290++. 9 am to 9 pm. On till October 31. At Feathers - A Radha Hotel

Maharashtra on a plate

October 6 | Vedanamelli (ECR)

Celebrate the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Maharashtra at the Maharashtrian Cuisine Festival held from today at The Reef. Chef Vivek Patil, known for his expertise in the cuisine, has created a menu featuring 36 dishes, including the famous Vada Pav, Thalipeeth, Moti Chur Paak and more.

INR 2,749++. Lunch and Dinner. On till October 15. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa.

Waves of art

October 8 | Adyar

Come experience the pop-up market titled My Chennai - A Love Letter, specially curated for artists and creators in the city. Organised by the Sun Shine House, at the event, one can discover art which has its roots deeply buried in the sands of the city's beaches, offering perspectives unlike anything there is.

Entry free. 2-8 pm. At Backyard.

Oodles of love

October 8 | Kodambakkam

Come witness 4Play, a love drama filled with petty arguments and pretty serious discussions between a live-in couple for who work at an IT organisation just before their appraisal meeting! You do not want to miss this one!

Entry free. 4-7 pm. At Idam - The Art and Cultural Space.

Witness evil like never before

October 6 | PVR

Cinemas in and around town are set to tremble with fear as The Exorcist: Believer hits the screens today. Directed by David Gordon Green, the movie revlves around a chain of events that take place after two young girls go missing in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of the past 72 hours. The movie casts Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Raphael Sbarge, E J Bonilla, among others. In theatres.

Going solo

October 7 | RA Puram

Gautham Govindan may have garnered over 20 million views on social media, but here he is, with his first solo show at it is set to happen in Chennai! Titled Gautham Govindan Live, the hour-long show will leave you in splits, for the material has been honed over the past two years.

INR 249 onwards. 7 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Festive fever is here!

​October 6 | Alwarpet

Saanskrutie is bringing to Chennai its Navratri Mela where fashionistas can find a range of collections, right from saris, chanya cholis, Kutch work anarkali to block prints. The fashion house will also sell oxidised jewellery and lots more.

Entry free. On till October 8