Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa kicks off a flavour packed Maharashtrian festival 

Master of Maharashtrian cuisine, chef Vivek Patil is headed to Chennai this weekend. The chef from The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake & Lakeside Chalet has curated a menu of 36 unique dishes inspired by flavours he grew up with, ranging from Vada Pav to Moti Chur Paak and you can taste them all at The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa over the next two weeks. He tells us that over this time, he hopes to shares not just his cooking but also “stories, traditions and the heart of Maharashtra through every dish”. We ask chef Vivek to tell us more:

What are the highlights on the menu?

The menu for the Maharashtrian Cuisine Festival features a wide variety of dishes from Maharashtra, including traditional street food like Vada Pav and Sabudana Vade, as well as regional specialties like Tambda Rassa and Bangda Fry. The menu offers a diverse range of flavours and dishes, showcasing the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the state.

Is this two-week festival primarily focused on street food or will the flavours cover a broader spectrum of taste?

While the festival does feature some street food items, it also includes a wide range of other dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. You can look forward to a broader spectrum of Maharashtrian flavours beyond just street food, allowing guests to experience the full depth of the cuisine.

Chef Vivek Patil

Tell us about the core ingredients behind your flavours.

In Maharashtrian cuisine, the emphasis often lies in skillful cooking methods and the art of combining everyday ingredients to create extraordinary dishes. While the ingredients themselves may be common and easily sourced, it’s the mastery of traditional recipes, intricate spice blends, and time-tested cooking techniques that make these dishes truly special.

Give us some lesser-known trivia about Maharashtrian cuisine.

Maharashtrian cuisine varies significantly from region to region within the state, with each area having its unique specialties. For instance, Puran Poli, a sweet flatbread, is often associated with festivals and celebrations. The state is also known for its use of spices and flavours, including ingredients like goda masala and kokum. We also have a wide array of chutneys and pickles to complement meals.

October 6 to 15. Starting from INR 2,749 +

Misal Pav

Ingredients:

For Misal:

1 cup dried white peas (vatana), soaked overnight | 2-3

tablespoons oil | 1 large onion, finely chopped | 2-3 cloves garlic, minced | 1-inch piece of ginger, grated | 2-3 tomatoes, finely chopped | 2 tablespoons Misal masala (readily available in stores, or you can make your own) | 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste) | 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder | Salt to taste | Water as needed |

For the topping:

Finely chopped onions | Finely chopped tomatoes | Finely chopped coriander leaves | Farsan (a mixture of sev, poha, and other crunchy snacks) | Lemon wedges

For Serving:

Pav (soft bread rolls)

Instructions:

Rinse the soaked dried peas and pressure cook them until they are soft and cooked through. Set aside.

Heat oil in a large pan or kadai. Add minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for a minute until fragrant.

Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften and the oil begins to separate.

Add Misal masala, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Sauté the spices for a couple of minutes until the oil starts to release its aroma.

Add the cooked dried peas and mix well with the spice mixture. Add some water to achieve the desired consistency. Simmer for about 10-15 minutes.

To serve, take a bowl of Misal and top it with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and a generous handful of farsan.

Serve hot Misal Pav with soft pav bread rolls and lemon wedges.