Multisensory restaurant Teto aims to serve your senses with its unique dining concept

When people head out to a restaurant, they would expect to be seated at a cosy table with comfortable chairs. Teto, situated in Gopalapuram, right opposite Writer's Cafe, does offer that, but something rather interesting in addition to that - a multisensory experience. Naturally, as inquisitive as this writer is, we had to find out just what the place offers.

When we arrived, we were first shown the way to the rooftop dining section of the restaurant which is a cool place to hang out with friends or spend time with that special one. Just make sure you go there after sundown, or else the experience could be dulled to an extent, thanks to the weather.

There is also a spacious rooftop dining section on offer at Teto

Having received refreshments, which were Mint Mojito and Blue Logan (our pick of the two), we really wanted to try the multisensory experience and were escorted to a room which had three cubicles, one of which was readied for us. Once the thematic experience begins, there's no pausing it we are told, so for the next 65 minutes, we had to sit tight and eat away.

The experience begins with a video of soup being made and at the end of it, hot soup was served to us! Timed to perfection, as they say it. While we should have concentrated on what soup is going into our tummy, we were rather interested in the video being played on the large screen in front of us, that is synced with the video projected on the white dining table. Yep, you read that right. So, if there is a video of a rocky beach on the main screen, the scene of waves hitting the shore is displayed on the table. This, while music is being played that is apt to the motion picture displayed, accompanied by the gusts of air pumped into the room by machines, and mists being sprayed by water jets. You really do get transported to the very beach shown in the video thanks to these experiences, while eating dishes that are as tasty as they come.

The Chicken 95 is a special and tastes like one

Speaking of the dishes, we began with the Schezwan Baby Corn, which was very likeable, Fried Mayo Prawn, Nizami Kebab and Chicken 95. The Chicken 95 is a special and we liked it for the sauciness and the moist meat, but nothing could beat the kebab, which was simply the best.

For mains, we were given the Cashew Pulao, which surprised us with the richness of the ingredients used to make it, definitely a must try, Hyderabadi Chicken Briyani and Kashmiri Naan. To go along with the bread, we got Jaipuri Chicken. The meat in the Briyani was a bit dry to our liking, but the Naan and the chicken curry more than made up for that disappointment with their sweetness and heat, respectively.

The Nizami Kebab was a highlight of the menu

After the sumptuous meal, we chatted with Manoj Kumar N, owner of Teto, who says that the multisensory experience has been primarily curated for two people. One can reserve the cubicle and mention the time slot of their liking a day prior to their arrival, he says and adds that the package only includes food for two. However, there are seating options for up to five persons in one box, should more wish to partake in the experience and Teto also offers special treatment like blindfolding the guests and leading them to the box on a red carpet.

Multisensory experience from 3,500++ for two persons. 11 am to 11 pm. At Gopalapuram.