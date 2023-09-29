Sowl in Chennai serves bagel sandwiches, nourishing organic bowls and decadent desserts

If you’re headed for brunch to Bread and Chocolate in Alwarpet, but find a different name on the board — no you didn’t get the address wrong. The café has recently been rebranded to ‘Sowl,’ a brew room and bakehouse which promises the same heart, new soul. Sowl, if you were wondering is an acronym for “sustainable, organic, wholesome and local”, says Nikesh Lamba, partner at Pricol Gourmet who sits down with us for a chat over a taste of the new menu. Over lunch, we find out that while the brand’s association with Auroville’s popular B&C has concluded, favourites like the croissants and chocolate peanut butter off the shelf continue to be available with flavours that do not disappoint.

Berry smoothie





We kick off our meal with a decadent chocolate éclair that promises to leave you giddy with indulgence. Why wait for the end of the meal for dessert, when you can start with it? Nikesh also introduces us to mini samplers of the new line of kombucha flavours that you can order for a refresher on a hot day, we try a potent ginger, a slightly more mellow passionfruit, a citrus-y orange and the pink beetroot option which is sweet and delicate and we will definitely be reordering soon. Also pink, is the Berry Smoothie which is thick and full of goodness, but perhaps a little too tart for our tastebuds.

Quinoa chia pudding





Moving on to the food, our waiter brings us a Salmon and Cream cheese bagel sandwich which is a classic, sweet potato wedges and blistered cherry tomatoes on the side are great for the occasional pop of crunch and tang. We also try the Bacon Buddy which is a toasted croissant filled with eggs and salty bacon, layered with a fresh avocado mash and a sprinkle of microgreens for nourishment, but unfortunately a few bites in, we just taste a mush of ingredients that don’t quite contrast and pop. That buttery croissant however, freshly baked is definitely a winner. And finally, moving the organic route, we opt for a savoury quinoa bowl with poached eggs, a dollop of pesto, pickled onions and fresh ricotta — wholesome, filling and bright with colours and flavour. Nikesh tells us to look out for newer additions of healthy bowls from around the world in the coming months.

Apple tatin



Dessert turns out to be a Quinoa Chia Pudding prepped with rich coconut milk for flavour. The toppings include banana, apple slices and some pomegranate pearls, finished off with a drizzle of honey. Warm and hearty. We also try the compact Apple Tatin which comes with layers of light, flakey pastry with rich gooey apple and caramel in the centre. Apple-solutely going to be coming back for this one!

Meal for two at INR 1,000 approx.

