Building blocks of flavours: Six o’ One at The Park, Chennai launches new menu focused immensely on quality ingredients and diverse flavours 

For the Chennai gourmand, Six ‘O’ One at The Park is not a new destination. The flourishing flavours and variety in terms of cuisines know no bounds and are sure to make any meal of the day a memorable one. So as the all-day dining restaurant announced the release of a revamped menu, it was but natural that we visited the same to indulge ourselves in a flavourful culinary experience. With greater focus given to ingredient selection and better presentation of the dishes served in exquisite crockery sourced from Turkey, this menu ‘changed the course’ of our taste palettes and appetites.

One in a melon

We were welcomed with a couple of refreshing drinks from the menu — a Green Tea and Cucumber Cooler consisting of mint and leaves and lemon and the Melon Breeze, a delectable mix of watermelon, some aromatic basil, lemon and soda. The Melon Breeze also remained a constant throughout the entire meal as it blended in and complemented the variety of flavours we experienced throughout. We were then introduced to a wide variety of great dishes across multiple cuisines — Ghost ka Marag, Grilled Bay of Bengal Prawns, Pathar Gosht and Lakdong Haldi Ginger Seer Fish Tikka. Each of these produced eclectic and unique flavours.

Gosht stories

The focus on detailing of ingredients was prominent across all these dishes. Case in point is the Lakadong Haldi Ginger Seer Fish Tikka — a heavenly fish kebab variant which uses turmeric from the Jaintia hills of Meghalaya. This was an exquisite dish that produced blended flavours of piquancy and sourness. The essence of the seer fish elevated these flavours further. But we cannot miss out on highlighting the re-introduction of the Pathar Gosht into the menu, which was oh-so-good. With a slightly harder texture on the outside, the dish will simply melt in your mouth with the flavours seeping well into the meat, bursting onto your taste buds. You may be too distracted with enjoying each bite while forgetting to take a generous dip of the mint chutney. So be sure to pair the two, to hit home run.

Next up, we were served what we believed to be the rockstar of the spread. The Homemade Asparagus and Semi-Secco Fagottini is a cream and meltworthy delight that uses pesto and shallot parmesan herb cream along with cilantro oil and hazelnut powder to hit the spot. The asparagus and tomato farci enabled us to experience further the latent flavours present in the fillings.

Payasam + panna cotta

As per usual, the desserts were well beyond our expectations. The Elaneer Payasam along with the Rose Milk Panna Cotta was a great dish, especially because of the presentation with crockery adding to the experience of tasting the dishes. We would leave it to your experience to enjoy this unique presentation without too many spoilers. The Callebaut Chocolate Marquise was equally mouth-watering with a crunchy outer layer and a soft and creamy filling underneath. Our verdict: Six ‘O’ One’s new menu is worth all the praise we predict is coming its way as it launches today.

