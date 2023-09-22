From watching Expend4bles to filling up your wardrobe with latest festive edits, here are the must-do things in Chennai this week

There are tonnes of events to keep yourself occupied over the weekend

New blood

September 22 | INOX

The fourth instalment of the Expendables franchise, titled Expend4bles, is the latest flick to hit cinemas this week. Dubbed the world's last line of defence, the team adds new members to its ranks who bring with them new tactics. The film directed by Scott Waugh stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia and Nicole Andrews. In theatres.

A whole lotta jazz

September 24 | Royapettah

The Madras Guild of Performing Arts (MGPA) will set the stage on fire this weekend with its Bring On The Jazz concert. Expect to see electrifying performances from Jaydeep Vivekanad, Mario Rohan, Rahul Gopal and some specials by Timothy Madhukar, Sharanya Gopinath, Sangita Santosham and Zippora Madhukar. The choir will be conducted by Atul Jacob Isaac.

INR 100 onwards. 7 pm. At Music Academy.

Festive pop-up

September 23 | Alwarpet

Elemental Stories is bringing a Diwali fashion pop-up The Celebration Edit to the metropolis this week. Over 40 handcrafted brands from across the nation including Pasha, Kanelle, Asa Beauty, House of Prisca, among others will bring a wide range of clothing options from jumpsuits to party wear for fashionistas. Also on offer will be footwear, bags and accessories, while an array of workshops such as a Lippan Art Coaster workshop and a Resin Art Jewellery workshop will also be conducted on the same day.

Entry free. 10 am to 7 pm. At the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

An affair with cuisines

September 22 | Manapakkam

The chefs at Waterside have curated an expansive buffet spread full of delectable dishes from Indian, Italian, oriental and continental cuisines for food connoisseurs. Come savour quality food with your family, while Acoustic Karma from Italy whip up some loveable music.

Lunch - INR 2,000. Dinner - INR 2,250. Brunch (Sundays only) - INR 2,500. On till September 30. At Feathers.

Act while you can

September 23 | Kodambakkam

Love acting, but unsure about your skillset? Theatre Akku, known for its thought-provoking and innovative performances is organising an Acting Workshop in Chennai, which will be a place to meet like-minded individuals and learn new techniques. The workshop will be conducted by filmmaker Anis, who is also a theatre artist.

INR 4,000. 10 am to 6 pm. On till September 24. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.

Reveal your hidden secrets

September 24 | Adyar

Struggling with anxiety, but have nobody to talk about it? Come take part in the second chapter of Behind the Mask of Anxiety where you can share stories of your everyday battles. Simply show up, shake a leg to music and have fun.

Registration free for students. INR 150 onwards. 5-7 pm. At Backyard.

It's a funny world...

September 22 | Mylapore

Come watch Amit Tandon dish out his latest set of jokes that will leave you in splits at his new show titled Hamare Zamane Mein which will be full of nostalgia and relatable anecdotes that will take you back to your childhood. If you were wondering whether the '90s were better than the '80s, this show might just give you the answer.

INR 599 onwards. 7 pm. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha.

Charcuterie, crabs & chole

September 24 | Mahabalipuram

The Sunday Brunch at Seagull has just got bigger and better! Indulge in an extravagant culinary journey with a diverse selection of delights including garden-fresh salads, delicious seafood grills, tempting charcutiere, delectable Asian woks, sumptuous whole roasts, and flavourful crab curry. Don't miss out on the Baguette Sandwiches (smoked salmon, ham, and grilled vegetables) or the interactive stations offering made-to-order waffles and eggs prepared to your liking, and the classic Poori Bhaji/Chole. Delight in flavoured yogurts and enjoyable breakfast patisseries like Pain au chocolate, croissants and almond croissants. For those looking for a refreshing beverage, there is the mocktail counter. End the meal on a sweet note with the irresistible selection of desserts. At Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa.

11.30 am to 4 pm. Rs 2,850++, INR 3,950 ++ with (beverage brunch) and INR 4,450 ++ (sparkling brunch)

Penne for your thoughts?

September 23 | Teynampet

This gastronomic journey invites you to immerse yourself in the culinary charm of La Cucina Italiana, offering a splendid Sabato Brunch experience that sets the perfect tone for your weekend. The highlights include of wood-fired sourdough pizzas, seasonal seafood and a pasta studio. Feast on the finest meats prepared to perfection such as New Zealand lamb, Belgian pork, Nordic salmon. Alongside, embark on a wine-tasting adventure as you gain access to our meticulously curated wine room.

Every Saturday. At Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Rs 1,999 ++ per person, Rs 2,999++ per person, including beverages.

Back to business

September 28 | RA Puram

Post his political stand-up comedy special India Juice, Vivek Muralidharan is bringing his signature show Death by Laughter to many cities across India, including Chennai. This show will see him dish out his newest material on stage, so do not miss this!

INR 399. 7 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.

Light up your collection

​September 22 | Alwarpet

Ahead of Diwali, Hamsa's Boutique is organising an Exhibition and Sale in the city. At the exhibition, a wide range of saris, kurtis, among other clothing from Hamsa's wide array of sparkling collections will be on offer for people who wish to fill up their wardrobe ahead of the festive season.

Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. On till September 23. At CP Art Centre.