From watching Jawan to attendig a street food festival, here are the must-do things in Chennai

From Mumbai's streets

September 10 | Nungambakkam

Food lovers, here's your chance to try some lip-smacking dishes from the streets of Mumbai at Anise. Guests can relish Pav Bhaji, Samosa Pav, Kheema/Kaleji/Bheja pav, Bhuji Pav, Vada Pav, Chicken Pulao, Tawa Pulao, Crab Masala, Prawn Kholiwada, Mahim Halwa, Modak, Puran Poli, Kulfi and Chikki Falooda along with beverages such as Gola, Nimbu Pani, Rose Falooda, Goli Soda and the good old Chai!

INR 3,000 (all-inclusive). 12.30-3 pm. At Taj Coromandel.

Bedazzled

September 8 | Thiruvanmiyur

The 15th edition of the Great Indian Flea, organised by Gravity Event Affairs, is ongoing in the city. At the art, crafts and handloom fair, visitors will find various collections including Kanchipuram silk, Mangalgiri dress materials, Jaipur kurti, Anganeri prints, Zari Paithani sari from Maharashtra among many others. Also on sale will be jewellery, handpainted home décor and many more.

Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. At Cerc Campus Exhibition Ground. On till September 10.

Party call

September 8 | Teynampet

Party enthusiasts, prepare for a weekend of non-stop dancing and make unforgettable memories at the Goan House Party Season 2 at 365 A.S. The party is held in collaboration with Social Spirit and will include a stellar music lineup, signature Goan cocktails and snacks and interactive entertainment comprising foosball, beer pong, boom box and more.

21 and above only. INR 1,000. 8 pm onwards. On till September 17. At Hyatt Regency.

Revel in Rahmania

September 10 | Panaiyur

AR Rahman's concert is finally all set to happen near the city. Music lovers, don't forget to add praying to the almighty to your checklist and keep your fingers crossed until Isai Puyal takes the stage and belts out his magical numbers which will take you on an unforgettable musical journey of a lifetime!

INR 500 onwards. 7 pm. At Adityaram Palace.

High-octane action thriller

September 8 | AGS Cinemas

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, outlines the emotional journey of a man who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw who has made many suffer. The film directed by Atlee also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra. In theatres.

This is IT!

September 9 | George Town

Stand-up comedian Ramkumar will be back on stage and will bring his famous character 'Manager Annachi'. The show which will run for 75 minutes will include a special appearance from comedian Chocku as well!

INR 499 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Raja Annamalai Mandram.

Get high on saris

September 8 | Alwarpet

Sari aficionados in Chennai, get ready to immerse yourself in the world of elegance and tradition. Avishya is launching today its Festive Saree Collection which comprises an array of fabrics such as Ajrakh, Modal, Paithani Cotton, Banarasi Chiffon and Mysore Crepe Silks.

Entry free. 3 pm.

One step at a time

September 9 | Adyar

Wanna unwind this weekend? Bring your friends along for a two-hour-long workshop titled Dance Movement Therapy conducted by professional Bharatanatyam artist Deepthi who specialises in curating holistic experiences to democratise dance as a mindful social activity. Attendees will receive handmade designs of them dancing among other things.

INR 1,000. 4-6 pm. At Backyard.