From watching King of Kotha to attending a Persian food fest; here are the must-do things in Chennai

Flavours of Iran

August 27 | Royapettah

Chef Nasrin Karimi at Wild Garden Cafe has curated a special veg and non-veg buffet featuring popular Persian delicacies such as Meza Platter (hummus, eggplant dip and labneh on crunchy pita), Torsh Kebab (chicken marinated in a walnut and pomegranate puree), Ghormeh Sabzi (herbs, dried lemon and red kidney bean stew), Aloo Bokhara (plum stew), Bedenjan Kababi (eggplant cooked in a walnut and pomegranate puree), Eshkeneh (potato with fenugreek and paneer), Persian Love Cake, Tarhalva, Sholeh Zard and Shiraz Tea. Come experience Persian cooking without our habitual taste expectations.

INR 2,000++ onwards. Lunch and dinner. At The Folly.

Time to celebrate

August 27 | Kotturpuram

There is a set of specially curated dishes being rolled out at Ciclo Cafe in celebration of its eighth anniversary. The featured items in the anniversary menu specials include Fruit Galette, White Chocolate and Strawberry Cream Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Almond Cake with Fig Jam, Improved Tiramisu, Revamped Frankenshake and Tiger Buns. The folks at the cafe will also be offering single-origin Arabica coffee from Araku Valley.

INR 150. Anniversary menu available for a month.

Musical odyssey beckons

August 27 | Kodambakkam

Prepare yourself to get swept away as the Classicult - The Band gets to perform in the city this weekend for the event named MusiCuento. The band will take you on a roller coaster ride filled with emotions through its Indian Classical music and captivating storytelling. Be open to letting their harmonies reach your heart to completely enjoy the musical experience.

INR 200 onwards. 6 pm. IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.

Turn up the volume

August 26 | Egmore

DJ Novlik has returned to Chennai as soon as he left as the last time he was here, there was a riot of an event. At Winchester you will witness powerful electronic music for three hours straight. There will be complementing acts for the show as well. So, come along with your friends for a show that will be lit!

INR 500 onwards. 8 pm. At Radisson Blu Hotel.

Blind date

August 25 | Marina

Prepare to embark on a captivating journey where connections transcend the boundaries of sight. Unlocking Hearts: 25+ Blind Dating in Chennai is an event exclusively designed for individuals who are eager to explore the magic of blind dating. Embrace the magic that awaits as you unlock the doors to genuine connections and embark on a journey that could change your life forever.

Entry free. 12 am. At Marina Beach.

One small step at a time

August 27 | Besant Nagar

Organised by Vincera Sports, the Vincera Social Marathon 2023 invites people to run for a noble cause. The categories include 1 km, 3 km, 5 km and 10 km marathons. Register to experience the thrill of a marathon and take away a certificate, finisher medal and lots more.

INR 500 onwards. 5.30 am. At Besant Nagar Beach

The king is in town

August 25 | PVR

The movie King of Kotha is about a crime-infested town is ruled by Kannan bhai and his gang. To combat this, and seeking revenge, Inspector Shahul tactfully plots the return of the 'King', leading to a transformative turn of events. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ritika Singh, Soubin Shahir, Nyla Usha, Anikha Surendran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prasanna, Shammi Thilakan, Saran Shakthi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Govind Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, Shantikrishna, among others. In theatres.

For needle newbies

August 27 | Adyar

Discover your creative side at the Hand Embroidery Art Workshop, a beginner-friendly workshop, to be held in the city. Those interested can also come with a partner for double the fun and a step-by-step guidance will be provided by experienced embroidery artist Aditya Lavanya, the Founder of Thaiyal by AA. A certificate will also be issued at the end of the workshop.

INR 1,999 onwards. 10 am to 2 pm. At The Backyard